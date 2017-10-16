Whitefish Boys, Columbia Falls Girls Advance in Soccer Playoffs

The Class A soccer playoffs are in full swing, and the Whitefish boys and Columbia Falls girls advanced out of the first rounds of their respective tournaments.

Josie Windauer and Hannah Callender scored three goals apiece to power Columbia Falls past Stevensville in the first round match, 6-0. Keeper Madeline Jarvis had nine saves to secure the shutout.

Columbia Falls plays at Billings Central on Saturday, Oct. 21. The winner advances to the state championship.

Laurel edged Whitefish 1-0 and Hamilton defeated Polson 2-0 in other first-round action.

In the boys state tournament, Whitefish edged Laurel in a penalty-kick showdown. Ian Grover, Casey Schneider, Noah Romagnuolo and Quinten Joss each made penalty kicks in overtime to lead the Bulldogs.

Whitefish travels to Frenchtown this weekend for semifinal action. Frenchtown defeated Columbia Falls 4-3. Polson shut out Missoula Loyola 6-0 to advance to the semifinals and travels to Belgrade this weekend. The game is Oct. 21 at noon.

