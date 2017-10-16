Woman Gets Federal Prison Sentence for Meth Distribution

HELENA — A Missoula woman has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison on drug charges in an interstate methamphetamine distribution case that’s led to at least two other convictions.

U.S. District Judge Charles Lovell in Helena handed down the sentence last week against 33-year-old Barbara Jean Satrom.

Authorities alleged Satrom and another woman sold meth for a Washington state man who was arrested last year after entering Montana with four pounds of the drug.

That man, 33-year-old Tillian Gonzalez of Yakima, Washington, was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison in June for his role in the drug conspiracy. The second woman, 33-year-old Rebecca Frankforter of Helena, was sentenced in June to more than three years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Montana’s experiencing a surge in meth-related crimes.

