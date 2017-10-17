News & Features

Authorities Identify Kalispell Man Killed in U.S. 2 Crash

Jared W. Jensen died as a result of his injuries from the crash

By Beacon Staff //

Law enforcement has released the name of the 29-year-old Kalispell man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 17 along U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection of Rose Crossing.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said Jared W. Jensen died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

Jensen was the driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, Curry said.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

