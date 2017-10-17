MDT Gathering Public Comment to Build Roundabout on U.S. 2

Cars travel along U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell. MDT will be looking at rebuilding the intersection between U.S. Highway 2 and Springcreek and Dern roads in the coming years. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

The public has until Oct. 25 to submit comments about a plan to add a roundabout to the intersection of Dern and West Springcreek Road on U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell.

The Montana Department of Transportation has been studying the accident-prone intersection west of Kalispell for a number of years and recently decided that building a roundabout would be the best option. The roundabout design would slow traffic speeds while reducing vehicle delay at the intersection, according to MDT.

Currently, Springcreek and Dern roads approach U.S. Highway 2 on a grade, reducing visibility at the intersection. That, combined with fast highway speeds, results in drivers struggling to see what’s coming around the bend and having little time to react to an oncoming vehicle. Data from MDT states that there were at least 48 crashes at the intersection between 2004 and 2014.

The public is encouraged to send comments about the proposed rebuild to Missoula District Administrator Ed Toavs, Montana Department of Transportation, PO Box 7039, Missoula, Mont. 59807 or online at www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml.

Comments

comments