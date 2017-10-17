Montana’s Poet Laureate Invites Community to ‘A Poetry Conversation’ at FVCC

Montana’s Poet Laureate, longtime FVCC English Professor Lowell Jaeger, invites the community to “A Poetry Conversation” on Oct. 26 at the college. Jaeger will read some of his own poetry and recite classics by Robert Frost, Donald Hall, Richard Wilbur and others. Free and open to the public, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the large community room of the Arts and Technology building.

“Expect humor, expect serious reflection, expect to examine the ‘human condition’ in all of its marvelous complexity,” said Jaeger of his presentation.

Jaeger’s most recent book of poetry, “Or Maybe I Drift Off Alone,” is available for purchase at the FVCC Bookstore. Two of his poems from this collection have been featured on National Public Radio’s “The Writer’s Almanac with Garrison Keillor” this year.

For more information about “A Poetry Conversation” and other programs offered by FVCC’s Continuing Education Center, visit www.fvcc.edu/continuing-education or call 756-3832.

Comments

comments