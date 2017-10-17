Reckless Youth

6:20 a.m. A deer keeps playing chicken with cars in Columbia Falls. A local resident called police and told them to “put it down.”

12:15 p.m. A Bigfork man asked if his acquaintance “was ever going to pay him back.” The acquaintance declared “Never!” before shoving the other man.

12:41 p.m. Some Kalispell teens were recklessly driving around town. They were last seen on the side of Springcreek Road where they had lost at least one wheel.

12:45 p.m. A bear was in a ditch after being struck by a car on Swan Mountain Drive. A few minutes later, a caller reported that the bear was now sitting up in the ditch and might have finally caught its breath.

12:48 p.m. A pack of dogs was running around on Rocky Cliff Drive. They were eventually rounded up, but not until after one was hit by a car and broke its leg.

12:59 p.m. A disagreement had arisen over the placement of a fence in Kalispell.

1:40 p.m. A Kalispell man said a “foreign” sounding man called wanting his bank information so that he could receive $600,000. When the Kalispell resident refused to give such detailed information, the man on the other end of the line announced that he “knows ISIS” and was going to “bomb your village.”

3:02 p.m. A Kila man was “going crazy.”

3:36 p.m. Kids were playing down by the tracks.

4:42 p.m. A Kalispell resident was cleaning out her recently deceased grandfather’s home when she found a pair of mementos from his time in the military: a stick of dynamite and a grenade. She wanted some advice on what to do.

4:44 p.m. A local resident was concerned that the gates were not working at an area railroad crossing. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the crossing just had lights, which were fine, and no gates.

4:17 p.m. A Bigfork woman needed help getting her trumpet back from her ex-boyfriend.

8:06 p.m. A sheriff in Idaho was calling up to see if he could get some help the next day.

8:53 p.m. A boat dock was floating down the Swan River.

9:27 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone stole his guns and his PlayStation.

