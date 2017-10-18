Hellgate Eliminates Flathead in Girls Soccer Playoff

Missoula Hellgate shut out Flathead 4-0 in a Class AA girls soccer playoff match on Tuesday.

The victory vaulted Hellgate (4-8-1) to another playoff match, against Glacier (8-3-1) on Friday in Kalispell. The winner of the 2 p.m. match advances to the state tournament in Missoula.

Flathead ended its season at 0-12-1.

The Flathead boys (4-6-2) host Missoula Sentinel (3-7-2) on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Legends Stadium. The winner advances to the state tournament.

The Glacier boys (8-1-3 in conference) locked up an automatic berth to the state tournament after placing second in the Western AA standings. Glacier will play the third seed from the East at noon on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Missoula.

Comments

comments