Man Hospitalized after Billings Police Officer Shoots Him

BILLINGS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by two police officers outside a Billings motel.

Officers arrived at the Lazy K-T Motel at about 1 a.m. and found the suspect in the parking lot carrying a shotgun. Police said at some point the suspect racked the gun and swung it up toward officers. Officers shot him in the torso.

Police says the officers involved — Matt Edwards and Jeremiah Adams — were not injured. They were placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

