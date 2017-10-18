Montana GOP Senate Hopefuls Make Large Loans to Campaigns

BILLINGS — Two Montana Republicans seeking to challenge incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018 are chipping in large amounts of their own money to jumpstart their campaigns.

Federal Election Commission filings show Big Sky businessman Troy Downing loaned his campaign $350,000 and state Sen. Al Olszewski loaned his campaign $100,000. The loans make up most of the candidates’ campaign receipts so far.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale has raised the most from outside sources among the Republicans, with $434,000 in contributions through Sept. 30.

Retired District Court judge Russell Fagg declared his candidacy after the campaign finance reporting deadline had passed. He already had been fundraising, but spokesman Bowen Greenwood would not say how much money Fagg took in.

Tester has raised $7.9 million, including $1.2 million in the most recent quarter.

Comments

comments