When: Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu

The Theatre Arts Department at Flathead Valley Community College is performing The Foreigner to open its 2017-2018 season. The Foreigner features travelers from England in a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. This contemporary comedy is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $10 for general public, $5 for seniors, and free for FVCC students.

Comments

comments