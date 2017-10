When: Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28 at 7:30 pm; Oct. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforkcommunityplayers.com

The Bigfork Community Players are reviving the classic War of the Worlds, but this alien invasion will be set in Bigfork and feature John Hendricks as the KGEZ radio station host as he reports live with his cast and crew. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/members/students, and $5 for children.

