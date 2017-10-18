University of Montana Offers Buyouts to Non-faculty Workers

MISSOULA — In a continued effort to reduce personnel costs, the University of Montana has offered voluntary severances to non-faculty employees.

University interim President Sheila Stearns said in a news release that the school must reduce the percentage of the budget spent on personnel.

Stearns said the offer is similar to the Voluntary Employee Retirement Incentive Program offered to qualifying tenured faculty members earlier this year.

The voluntary severance offer will be detailed in campus meetings on Wednesday. The meetings will be live-streamed on Montana Community Access Television.

The University also is in the midst of a program prioritization effort that Stearns said will further inform the overhaul of academic programming and administrative services offered at the institution.

Comments

comments