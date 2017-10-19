Hiker Found Dead in Mountains North of Yellowstone Park

BILLINGS — A hiker was found dead near Mystic Lake in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

The Billings Gazette reports two hikers found the man’s body on Wednesday afternoon and called Stillwater County sheriff’s department. Sgt. Randy Smith says it appears the hiker died in a fall.

His name was not being released until family members could be notified.

Smith says NorthWestern Energy is allowing the rescue team to use a nearby tram to transport the man’s body to the Mystic Lake Dam’s power plant.

