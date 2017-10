When: Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 26-28 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish

More info: whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents The Liar as its first production of the 2017-2018 season. The Liar, written by David Ives, follows a young man, Dorante, who wins the affection of others by weaving a complicated tapestry of lies. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.

