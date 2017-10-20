Butte Priest Recovers Items Stolen Earlier this Week

BUTTE — A Butte Roman-Catholic priest says he has recovered most of his personal belongings including his fishing gear that was stolen from his car earlier this week.

Rev. Kirby Longo tells the Montana Standard that a Butte resident found a duffel bag with his missing items while walking a dog along an alleyway near St. Ann’s Catholic Church where Longo preaches.

The duffel bag contained goods valued at about $3,000 including two fishing rods and all of Longo’s fishing flies.

Longo says the thieves broke into his Ford Explorer and packed items inside the middle console of the car into the duffel bag.

He says some of the items inside the duffel were broken.

With his fishing gear intact, the priest was able to go fishing Thursday.

