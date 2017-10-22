As a Ward 3 resident and voter, I am casting my vote for Kyle Waterman for Kalispell City Council. Kyle is my neighbor and friend, and I believe that he’s the best candidate for the position. To me, a city council member is a person who is actively engaged in their community, and Kyle’s doing just that. Kyle and his husband chose to live in Kalispell, much like I did with my husband, and we chose to not only live in downtown Kalispell but also open our business on Main Street. What attracted all of us to Kalispell are its vibrant and charming neighborhoods, quality schools, an active Main Street with a great mix of local businesses, and friendly community-minded neighbors who love where they live, work, and play. Kyle’s focus is on knowing his neighbors, and engaging with the local, Main Street business community, which, to me, is an important aspect of a city council member.

As a native Montanan, Kyle knows that Montana is really just one Main Street with really long roads. But Kyle knows that for our Main Streets and neighborhoods to thrive, we need city council members who are engaged with our communities, and Kyle’s experience in the nonprofit sector is an asset. His past role in working with boards and corporate donors demonstrate that he’s a good listener. I’ve witnessed this quality first hand as he’s asked myself and other downtown business owners about our concerns and hopes for Kalispell. He’s taken the time to get to know his neighbors to learn what the issues are, and how city council can truly be the representative voice of its constituents. Kyle’s engaging in conversation with this community – from business owners and young family’s like mine to senior citizens to understand our perspectives.

Kyle’s professional background in the non-profit sector, combined with his community involvement in Kalispell’s Day Break Rotary are just two examples of the skillset of fundraising, strategic planning, and community relations that he would bring to city council. Also, he’s a neighbor who wants to contribute to his community, focused on learning about the issues that matter most to residents, with the intention of seeing a place like Kalispell continue to grow and develop in the best way possible.

I encourage you to vote for Kyle Waterman for Kalispell City Council.

Maggie Doherty

Kalispell

