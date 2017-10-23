Montana Man Arrested After 80-year-old Father Shot to Death

HELENA — A 44-year-old eastern Montana man has been arrested as authorities investigate the death of his 80-year-old father in Glendive.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation said Todd C. Fisher was arrested Friday in the death of Wilbur Fisher. Todd Fisher reported finding his father’s body on Monday morning.

An autopsy found Wilbur Fisher had died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

DCI aided the Dawson County sheriff’s office in investigating the case. Deputy County Attorney Brett Irigoin has sealed the affidavit in the case.

No court appearances for Todd Fisher have been scheduled. He was not listed on the Dawson County jail roster on Saturday.

