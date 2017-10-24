Montana-Filmed ‘Walking Out’ Screens in Whitefish, Kalispell

Walking Out, a feature film made in Montana and garnering national praise, is screening in Whitefish and Kalispell.

The film is playing daily at Mountain Cinema in Whitefish. It is also screening in Kalispell at one-time event at The Museum at Central School on Nov. 10.

Adapted from a short story by Bozeman author David Quammen and filmed entirely in Montana around Bozeman and Livingston, Walking Out is a father-son story of survival in the Montana wilderness. The film stars Matt Bomer (Magic Mike, Normal Heart) and Josh Wiggins (Hellion, Max) and features supporting performances by Bill Pullman and Montana actress Lily Gladstone. The film was directed by Montana brothers Alex and Andrew Smith.

The film has received critical acclaim and currently holds a 91 percent rating on the critic aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Comments

comments