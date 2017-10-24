Morley Wins State Title, Glacier Boys Place Second at State Cross Country

Bigfork's Bryn Morley. Best of Preps at Legends Stadium on May 31, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Bryn Morley capped her prep running career with one more Class B cross country state championship.

The senior from Bigfork clocked 18:30 to win her third individual championship at the state meet in Helena on Oct. 21.

Teammate Anya Young placed second, 19:52, and the Bigfork girls earned second as a team with 99 points. Manhattan won with 36.

Bigfork’s Alicia Kalena placed seventh, 21:09, Shae Anderson was 28th, 22:41, and Grace Stewart was 61st, 24:14.

The Glacier boys placed second as a team at the Class AA state championship cross country meet in Helena.

Aren Alexander-Battee placed ninth, 16:37, Simon Hill earned 10th, 16:41, and the Wolfpack tallied 123 team points to finish as runner-up. Bozeman won its 10th straight team title with 41 points and Cooper West of Great Falls C.M. Russell won the individual state title in 15:31.

Flathead runner Ben Perrin placed sixth, 16:18.

Among Glacier’s point scorers, Elijah Boyd placed 33rd, 17:17, Nash Grafe was 35th, 17:19, and Joseph Vanden Bos, was 36th, 17:19.

Flathead’s top finishers were Perrin, Alex Murphy, 34th place with 17:19, Kyle Calles, 40th place with 17:32, Keaton Fischer, 44th place with 17:34, and Griffin Fischer, 49th place with 17:43.

In the Class AA girls race, Glacier senior Annie Hill placed third, clocking 18:09. Defending champ Tiahna Vladic of Billings Senior placed second, 18:05, and Bozeman’s Camila Noe won in 17:28.

Flathead’s Kaitlin Wride placed eighth, 19:03. The Bravettes placed fourth as a team with 144 points. Tori Noland-Gillespie placed 18th, 19:40, Meaghan Fisher was 24th, 20:05, Hailey Allen was 43rd, 20:51, and Sadie Wilson was 51st, 21:02.

Glacier’s Kinzie Peterson placed 33rd, 20:27, Addie Labrum was 44th, 20:52, Emma McDonald was 54th, 21:09, and Adrian Schnee was 69th, 22:02.

Polson’s Beatrix Frissell won the Class A girls state championship, clocking 19:15. Teammate Naima Crowl placed third, 19:51, Molly Sliter placed 14th, 20:40, and the Polson girls tied for second as a team with Corvallis, each tallying 101 points. Hardin won the team trophy with 68 points. Whitefish’s Ella Greenberg placed eighth, 20:10.

Rounding out Polson’s top finishers, Nina Barfoot placed 39th, 22:00, and Gwen Seeley was 44th, 22:09.

For Whitefish, Jessica Henson placed 19th, 21:06, Braya Hobson was 25th, 21:27, Katie Arterburn was 27th, 21:35, and Jade Greenberg was 36th, 21:56.

For the Columbia Falls girls, Lara Erickson placed 37th, 21:59, Genevieve Delorme was 47th, 22:19, Raychel Hoerner was 71st, 23:23, Kara Mohr was 80th, 23:42, and Raina Crowell was 86th, 24:05.

For Libby, Lauren Thorstenson placed 26th, 21:28, Annika Thorstenson was 54th, 22:36, Isabella Hollingsworth was 92nd, 24:18, Sidney Stevenson was 108th, 25:03, and Halona Lafleur was 111th, 25:21.

On the boys side, Columbia Falls’ Gabe Knudsen placed fourth, 16:42. Teammate Joe Lamb placed 11th, 17:19, and the Wildcats earned a third-place team trophy with 144 points. Corvallis won the state title with 109 points and Laurel’s Levi Taylor won the individual title, 16:29.

Polson’s Quin Stewart placed seventh, 17:11.

Rounding out the top finishers for Columbia Falls, Seth Umbriaco placed 29th, 17:54, Beau Umbriaco was 44th, 17:54, and Aidan Jarvis was 56th, 18:27.

For Polson, Jonah Ducharme placed 26th, 17:52, Mason Sloan was 39th, 18:09, Andrew Reed was 61st, 18:34, and Zach Evertz was 63rd, 18:38.

For Whitefish, Miles Vrentas placed 32nd, 18:01, Bridger Gaertner was 37th, 18:09, Chris Sheehan was 53rd, 18:23, Eric Holdhusen was 72nd, 18:48, and Josh Weller was 86th, 19:00.

For Libby, Michael Diller placed 84th, 18:58, John Cheroske was 112th, 19:48, Ian Wood was 130th, 20:43, William O’Connell was 136th, 20:58, and Freddy Moore was 140th, 21:54.

Lincoln County placed fifth as a team in the Class B girls race. Mckay Guckenberg placed ninth overall, 21:18, Brooke Price was 19th, 21:59, Michelle Leonard was 56th, 24:09, Megan Hanson was 57th, 24:09, and Taylor Harpe was 72nd, 24:55.

The Lincoln County boys placed fifth with 188 points. Alex Lowe was 12th, 17:56, Garrett Bates was 18th, 18:22, Hunter Steele was 28th, 18:42, Hunter Carvey was 63rd, 19:42, and Rowan Neill was 67th, 19:49.

Click here for a full list of results.

