The Whitefish boys soccer team is playing in the Class A state championship game this weekend.

The Bulldogs play at Belgrade on Saturday, Oct. 28 at noon.

Xander Burger, Avery Hirsch and Noah Romagnuolo each scored in Whitefish’ 3-1 semifinal win over Frenchtown to advance to the state finale.

Billings Central eliminated the Columbia Falls girls team in the state semifinals of the Class A soccer tournament, winning 3-1. Billings Central will play Laurel for the chipper.

