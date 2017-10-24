Consisting of at least 3,500 straw bales, Whitefish Stage Organic Farms’ maze is a great way to enjoy autumn with friends and family. Every year, the folks at the farm come up with a new maze that is sure to keep visitors on their toes. For those not interested in getting lost in the straw, there is also a bouncing pillow, a giant barn jungle gym for kids, a bungee trampoline and a barrel train ride. The site is great for birthday parties and events. They also have tiny goats, tiny horses, tiny sheep and regular-sized but still adorable rabbits.

General admission is $8 per person; ages 2 and under are free. Groups of 10 or more can get in for $7 a person. The farm is open every weekend through Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Directions: Whitefish Stage Organic Farms is located at 2288 Whitefish Stage Road north of Kalispell. It’s just a 4-mile drive from U.S. Highway 2 in Kalispell. For more information, visit www.whitefishstage.farm.

Comments

comments