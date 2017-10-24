Williams Propels Glacier Girls to Soccer State Tournament

Cadie Williams, left, battles for a ball against Celeste Kimble during Glacier soccer practice on Oct. 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Cadie Williams scored three goals to lead the Glacier Wolfpack past Missoula Hellgate 3-1 and vaulted the team to the Class AA girls state soccer tournament this week in Missoula. Glacier’s Sophie Smith had eight saves as the goalkeeper.

Glacier is advancing to the state tournament for the first time in four years and will play Billings Skyview in the opening round on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Click here to view the tournament bracket.

Hellgate shut out Flathead 4-0 in a Class AA girls soccer playoff match earlier in the week. Flathead ended its season at 0-12-1.

The Glacier boys (8-1-3 in conference) locked up an automatic berth to the state tournament after placing second in the Western AA standings. The Wolfpack play Billings West at noon on Thursday in Missoula. Click here to view the tournament bracket.

Missoula Sentinel ended the Flathead boys’ season with a 2-1 victory in the playoffs. Colter Gross scored Flathead’s lone goal off an assist from AJ Apple. Flathead ended its season at 4-7-2.

