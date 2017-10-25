Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosting Bowling Fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flathead County is hosting its annual bowling fundraiser this weekend to raise money for local mentoring programs.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is at Pick’s Bowling Center in Bigfork on Sunday, Oct. 29. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Teams can include up to five individuals and each bowler is encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 in pledges.

To sign up, call 752-0092 or visit bbbsfc.org. The theme this year is “Super Heroes” and there will be a costume contest during each session.

All the money raised at the event goes directly toward matching children with a “Big Brother” or “Big Sister” who can be their friend and mentor and help children reach their full potential.

“Your donations help us conduct background checks on volunteers to ensure child safety; and provide ongoing support for children, families and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting relationships,” said Executive Director Jesse Mahugh.

Mahugh said the cost to support a match between a mentor and child in the program is $1,200 each year. This year’s goal is to raise $60,000 with Bowl for Kids’ Sake to provide more mentors for children in the community.

The local Big Brothers Big Sisters program currently has 24 children on a waiting list for a mentor. Contact the agency at 752-0092 to find out how to make a difference in the life of a child.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flathead County is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flathead County visit www.bbbsfc.org.

