Bullock Appoints New Labor Commissioner

HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed Galen Hollenbaugh as commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Hollenbaugh was the deputy commissioner under former Commissioner Pam Bucy and has served as acting commissioner since Sept. 8. Bullock announced Hollenbaugh’s appointment on Wednesday.

Hollenbaugh has worked for the state for more than 20 years and has been with the Department of Labor and Industry since 2012. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration from the University of Montana.

Bucy resigned in mid-August to take a private sector job.

