Montana State University Cracks Down on Drinking, Drug Use

BOZEMAN — Montana State University is cracking down on alcohol and drug violations by suspending students for a semester after a third offense.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that campus police say they have issued 175 citations this fall. From August to October last year, police issued 65 citations for drugs and alcohol.

Police Chief Frank Parrish says the crackdown is an attempt to keep students safe because they “have a moral and ethical responsibility” to stop behavior that can harm students.

In February, a 19-year-old student died in wreck that police say involved drinking and driving.

Dean of Students Matt Caires says calling parents after a student has died is the worst part of the job, so if they “enforce the rules, it could prevent a death.”

