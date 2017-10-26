Where to Get Spooky in ’17

It’s the time of year when those bumps in the night seem a bit more sinister, when the fading sunlight and crinkly leaves give an atmosphere of spookiness and when the young residents throughout the valley begin to dream of buckets and bags full of candy.

Halloween is just the flutter of a bat’s wing away, and the Flathead Valley has a whole weekend of events to celebrate the holiday, which falls on a Tuesday this year.

From Whitefish to Bigfork, here are the haunts to check out, running the intensity gamut from pumpkin paintings to cornfields full of costumed people ready to scare anyone who walks by. For more events, check out www.FlatheadEvents.net.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Halloween Costume Contest, Flathead Lake Brewing Co.

Bigfork, 7 p.m.

Belly up to the pubhouse bar in your best Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes in categories for scariest, funniest, best couple, and best overall costume. Judging begins at 8 p.m. Best overall costume wins two day passes at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

War of the Worlds, Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

Bigfork, 7:30 p.m.

Michele Shapero directs this fresh new script as local playwright David Vale adjusts the classic H.G. Wells story of alien invasion to focus on Bigfork, with local radio station KGEZ reporting the story. While the aliens may be familiar, the rest of the cast is made up of characters not included in earlier reports, including John Hendricks of station KGEZ. Tickets are available at Bigfork Drug, Pocketstone Cafe and Kalispell Grand Hotel. For additional information, call (406) 518-1170.

Second Annual Halloween Costume Party, Marina Cay Resort

Bigfork, 8 p.m.

Join the Marina Cay Resort for its second annual costume party: “It’s a dead man’s party.” Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places, and Comatose Posse will play live music all evening. Door entry is $10. Call (406) 837-5861 for more information.

Halloween Party, Kalispell Elks Lodge

Kalispell, 8 p.m.

A night of dancing, live music, costume contest and prizes, all to help the Peacock family with their medical expenses incurred while their daughter fights cancer. All donations and door charge go 100 percent to the Peacock family.

Halloween Carnevil, North Valley Eagles Club

Columbia Falls, 8 p.m.

Step right up, come one, come all, to the spookiest show in the Flathead as the North Valley Eagles Club hosts the Halloween Carnevil. Be entertained by the costume contest, live DJ and drinks, and enjoy drink specials responsibly. Must be 21 or older to enter. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. For more information, call (406) 892-4081.

Sixth Annual Halloween Bash, VFW Post 276

Whitefish, 9 p.m.

Head to the VFW in Whitefish for a live DJ, a haunted house and drink specials. Must be 21 to enter, and there is no cover charge. Festivities begin at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

“Pumpkin Pair” Tipsy Brush Painting Party, Tipsy Brush Studio

Kalispell, 1 p.m.

Bring a bottle of wine and some friends as the Tipsy Brush Studio folks show you how to paint a pair of pumpkins while you sip and socialize. Class size is limited to 17, and costs are $40 per painter. For more information, visit www.tipsybrush.com or call (530) 209-7769.

Community Halloween Carnival, First Presbyterian Church

Kalispell, 4 p.m.

An indoor Halloween event, this carnival allows parents and kids to have fun without weather worries. Kids are invited to play dozens of games inside to win candy and prizes, take photos in the spooky booth or get crafty at the art tables, along with a free pizza dinner. For more info, call (406) 752-7488.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Halloween

Halloween at the Nurturing Center

Kalispell, 3 p.m.

The general public is invited to trick or treat, take photos, get a special ice cream treat, and more. Families can also learn more about the many services that the Nurturing Center provides. For more information, call (406) 756-1414.

Halloween Kids Party, North Valley Eagles Club

Columbia Falls, 4 p.m.

Enjoy bobbing for apples, a pumpkin patch, decorating your pumpkin, crafts, a costume contest, food and drinks, and more, all located inside to avoid the weather. For more information, call (406) 892-4081.

Trunk or Treat, FVCC

Kalispell, 4:30 p.m.

The FVCC Veterans’ Association and Student Government present Trunk or Treat, a safe, fun, free, one-stop trick-or-treating event for families. Come in your best costume to check out the decked-out vehicle trunks full of treats for the little boos and ghouls!

Family Harvest Festival, Family Life Christian Church

Kalispell, 5:30 p.m.

A harvest festival for the whole family! There will be games, food, a bouncy house, gift-card drawings, and plenty of fun. All free to the community; runs until 8 p.m. For more information, call (406) 257-9315.

Trick or Treat with the Village, Village at Sunburst

Kalispell, 6 p.m.

The Village at Sunburst is opening its doors for the second year to host a safe and fun trick-or-treat night. Kids and parents will be able to trick or treat through the building in a safe environment. There will also be refreshments, games, music and a costume contest with prizes. For more info, call (406) 756-8721 ext. 1233.

Trick or Treat at the Montana Veterans Home

Columbia Falls, 6 p.m.

An annual tradition not to be missed! The residents are excited to hand out the candy from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (406) 892-3256.

Downtown Whitefish Costume Contest, Parkside Credit Union

Whitefish, evening

Trick or treat down Central Avenue before making your way to Parkside Credit Union, where there will be the traditional costume contest, along with food and entertainment.

