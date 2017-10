When: Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds, Kalispell

More info: Flathead Valley Roller Derby’s Facebook page

It’s Flathead Valley Roller Derby’s first bout of the 2017-2018 season. The Big Mountain Misfits will take on the Copper City Queens from Butte. Costume contest for the kids at half time. Concessions will be available inside. Presale tickets are $8 and $10 the day of the bout.

Comments

comments