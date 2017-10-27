Glacier Boys Soccer Team Advances to Class AA State Championship

The Glacier boys soccer team is playing in the Class AA state championship game.

The Wolfpack defeated Billings Senior 2-1 on Friday to advance to the championship in Missoula.

Glacier will play defending state champ Missoula Hellgate at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

Glacier is seeking its first state championship in soccer. The Pack defeated Billings West 2-1 in the first round on Thursday and beat Senior 2-1 on Friday.

In the girls state tournament, Glacier fell in the opening round 3-1 to Billings Skyview but bounced back for a 1-0 win over Billings West on Friday morning. The Wolfpack play Missoula Big Sky at 10 a.m., Saturday in the 5th-6th place game.

Comments

comments