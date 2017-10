The Glacier Wolfpack placed second at the Class AA state soccer tournament, concluding the best season in program history.

Defending state champ Missoula Hellgate edged Glacier 4-2 in the Class AA championship game on Saturday in Missoula.

Kamren Barkus scored for Glacier and Hellgate tallied an own goal for the Pack.

In the girls state tournament, Glacier finished sixth. Missoula Big Sky defeated the Pack 3-2 in the fifth/sixth-place game on Saturday.

