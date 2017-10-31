Berube Physical Therapy Expanding with New Clinics

From left: Mireille Bierens, Co-founder and Vice President; Sean Jacquey, Physical Therapy Assistant; Dulcie Berube, BS MSPT and President; Justin Lee, Co-founder CEO; Amy Baldwin, Billing Director. Courtesy Photo

Berube Physical Therapy, a local business that celebrated its grand opening in Columbia Falls earlier this year, is growing rapidly with two additional clinics.

A new clinic will open in Kalispell on the south end of town with a soft opening planned for Nov. 28. The third clinic will be in Lolo south of Missoula with an opening is planned for December.

Berube Physical Therapy offers free consultations to determine if physical therapy is the right treatment for sustained injuries or conditions. All insurances, including Medicaid, Medicare and VA are accepted.

Berube was founded by Dulcie Berube, Justin Lee and Mireille Bierens.

By the end of 2017, Berube Physical Therapy will employ 10 people.

