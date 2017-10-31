7:56 a.m. A Martin City resident called the cops because someone knocked on her door.

7:57 a.m. Someone riding a “crotch rocket” was making a lot of noise around Many Lakes. A local resident wanted the cops to hide in their driveway to catch the perpetrator.

9:46 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his gone was missing. He said he’s pretty sure it has not been stolen, he just doesn’t know where he left it.

10:50 a.m. A Kalispell woman said someone stole her cat and she has some suspects in mind.

11:43 a.m. A Kalispell man got into a fight over money with his brother. The brother allegedly assaulted the man who in turn made a “citizens arrest” by tying up his brother with duct tape.

3 p.m. A bearded hitchhiker keeps running into traffic in Evergreen.

3:37 p.m. A Kalispell man said his Apple Watch called 911 by mistake.

5:15 p.m. A Hungry Horse man said a dog keeps digging into his trash.

7:01 p.m. A BNSF Railway employee reported that they have been having trouble with dogs in Whitefish.

