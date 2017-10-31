Flathead Food Bank Holiday Drive Kicks Off

When: Nov. 3-Nov. 11, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Nov. 3, Albertsons in Kalispell; Nov. 4, Super One Kalispell; Nov. 10, Super One Evergreen; Nov. 11, Walmart; Nov. 17-18, Smiths Kalispell

More info: www.flatheadfoodbank.com

Flathead Food Bank is once again teaming up with local food retailers for the third annual “Stuff The Bus” Holiday Food Drive. The food drive will provide food for the holiday meal distribution at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and help to stock the shelves at the food bank. Donations can also be dropped off at Flathead Food Bank, 1230 Highway 2 West.

Comments

comments