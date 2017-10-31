FVCC Hosts Book Reading by Fire Lookout, Author Amy Pearson

Flathead Valley Community College is hosting a book reading by fire lookout, humanities professor and author Amy Pearson on Nov. 3. Pearson will read from her book “100 Days of Solitude” as FVCC theater students perform accompanying scenes.

Pearson’s book is an account of her time serving as a lone fire lookout on Jumbo Mountain in the Bob Marshall Wilderness during the summer of 2015. The reading begins at 7 p.m. in the FVCC Theatre in the Arts & Technology building.

Admission is free for students and $5 for all others. Tickets can be purchased at www.fvcc.edu/theatre, in the college bookstore and at the door the night of the reading. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit a student scholarship.

The Culinary Institute of Montana’s student-run restaurant, Six One, will be open Nov. 3 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. in the Arts & Technology building, allowing early diners to catch Pearson’s reading after their meal. Reservations are highly recommended.

