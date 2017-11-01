Glacier Advances to State Volleyball Tournament

Glacier's Kacey Hill celebrates a point with her teammates during the crosstown volleyball match on Oct. 26, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Glacier volleyball team defeated Missoula Big Sky in four sets to advance to the Class AA state tournament.

The Wolfpack won 25-21, 28-26, 21-25, 25-23 on Tuesday night at home.

With the playoff win, Glacier (14-10 overall) qualified for the state tournament in Bozeman, Nov. 9-11. The Wolfpack, ranked fifth in the state in the latest coaches power poll, will play top-ranked Billings Senior (29-0), the top seed from the East, at 2 p.m., Nov. 9.

Against Big Sky, Kali Gulick had 16 of Glacier’s 57 kills. Ashley Montini had 50 of the team’s 53 digs. Kacey Hill had 19 digs and McKenna Johnson had two of the team’s three aces.

In other playoff action, Flathead defeated Missoula Hellgate in four sets and advanced to another playoff game. The Bravettes (7-17) will face Helena (13-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament as the No. 3 seed from the West.

Flathead defeated Hellgate on Tuesday, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21.

Madde Boles had 21 kills, Hannah O’Dell had five blocks and Julia Burden had seven aces for Flathead. Sierra Wilhelm had 12 digs and Abbi Chavez had 11. Bailey Nunn had 40 assists.

Comments

comments