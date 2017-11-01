Halt Cancer at X Grants $51,000 to Local Groups

Katherine Groesbeck dives through the keyhole feature riding Oz Proof of Purchase while riding in the CIC3 division of The Event's cross-country competition at Rebecca Farm. Lido Vizzutti | Flathead Beacon

A local fundraising initiative that doles out tens of thousands of dollars to support local breast cancer support services and national research gave $51,000 in grants last week.

Halt Cancer at X, founded by Sarah Broussard of Rebecca Farm, was started in 2012 in honor of Sarah’s mother, Rebecca Broussard, who passed away in 2010 from breast cancer.

Since 2012, Halt Cancer at X has raised money through competitor pledges, auction proceeds, tax-deductible contributions, and parking donations during The Event at Rebecca Farm, a preeminent equestrian triathlon held every year.

To date, Halt Cancer at X has donated about $450,000 to national cancer research and local support services, with nearly $182,000 of that staying in the Flathead community through local programs.

This year, the initiative, through Montana Equestrian Events, donated $51,000 in grants to local groups.

Cancer Support Community of Kalispell

Grant Awarded: $21,800

Provides a full range of support services to local youths and adults affected by cancer, including healthy excursions, education, professionally led support groups, and the Halt Cancer at X Kitchen, which hosts cooking classes and a space for those affected by cancer to learn about food and nutrition. The organization also uses donated funds to maintain horse-healing workshops, family-oriented camping and a weekend retreat for cancer survivors.

More Info: www.cancersupportmontana.org/kalispell; (406) 752-0130

Flathead Cancer Aid Services

Grant Awarded: $15,000

A nonprofit organization providing financial assistance to cancer patients, Flathead Cancer Aid Services helps with a myriad of financial issues that those affected by cancer can face. The group originally asked for $10,000 in grant money, but the Halt Cancer at X committee wanted to give more. The organization will use the funds to help with financial obligations after treatment, specifically non-medical costs such as electric bills, rent, groceries, and more.

More Info: www.flatheadcanceraid.org; flatheadcanceraid@gmail.com

Save a Sister

Grant Awarded: $11,880

A collaboration between Kalispell Regional Healthcare, North Valley Hospital, and the Flathead City-County Health Department, Save a Sister improves access to screening mammography, education and breast cancer awareness. Funds from this year’s grant will expand an existing screening program for women at high risk of developing breast cancer. By the end of 2017, the program expects to have screened 11,000 women since its inception in 2008.

More Info: www.krh.org/krmc/services/breast-health/save-a-sister; (877) 399-0384

Casting for Recovery

Grant Awarded: $2,500

A first-time recipient, Casting for Recovery seeks to enhance quality of life for women with breast cancer through retreat programs that combine cancer education and peer support with fly-fishing in the great outdoors. Weekend excursions are free for participants; this year’s grant funding will go toward paying for the program’s therapeutic retreats for Flathead Valley residents.

More Info: www.castingforrecovery.org; (888) 553-3500

