Kalispell Woman Accused of Rape

A 24-year-old Kalispell woman allegedly had sexual intercourse without consent with a 15-year-old.

Emma Louise Kuehne pleaded not guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consist during and arraignment on Oct. 26 in Flathead County District Court. Kuehne will stand trial in January 2018.

According to court documents, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault in June 2017. During a forensic interview, a 15-year-old told law enforcement that Kuehne had assaulted them between October 2016 and April 2017. At one point, Kuehne told the alleged victim that their relationship was “dangerous.”

If convicted, Kuehne could face up to 100 years in prison.

Comments

comments