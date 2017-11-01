Mediation Talks Set in Boy Scouts Lawsuit in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Attorneys will discuss how they might settle a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America by women who were raped by a Montana scout leader in the 1970s.

Pre-trial mediation talks are set to start Thursday in Cascade County District Court.

The lawsuit is scheduled for trial on Nov. 27 in Great Falls.

The lawsuit was filed in 2011 by six female plaintiffs against the Boy Scouts of America and the organization’s Montana Council.

William Leininger Jr. of Kalispell was convicted in 1976 of raping six female Explorer Scouts. He died in 2002.

The women who brought the lawsuit were between the ages of 11 and 14 when the assaults occurred. Three of them still live in Montana.

The women are seeking punitive damages that can be capped at $10 million each.

