Osweiler Named Starting Quarterback for Broncos

Quarterback Brock Osweiler warms up before the game. The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 51-28 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The rollercoaster ride took a few erratic and unexpected turns, but Brock Osweiler is the starting quarterback in Denver.

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that the Kalispell product will take over the starting role this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Flathead High School graduate is back under center after head coach Vance Joseph benched starter Trevor Siemian following Monday’s 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Siemian has struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions against the Chiefs, and the Broncos have lost three straight.

Denver (3-4) plays at Philadelphia (7-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

The Broncos, plagued by injuries and a shaky offensive line, are once again relying on Osweiler, who will make his first start in the Mile High City since 2015, when he filled in for an injured Peyton Manning and guided Denver to a 5-2 mark. The former Brave threw for 1,589 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in that stretch. Osweiler’s work helped the Broncos earn the No. 1 seed for their postseason run to Super Bowl 50.

»»» Click here to view photos from Osweiler’s days in Kalispell all the way to the NFL

The Broncos drafted Osweiler with the 57th-overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. The Kalispell product, in his sixth season, returned to Denver in early September after being cut by the Cleveland Browns. Osweiler spent four seasons in Denver before signing with the Houston Texans, where he played one season before being shipped to Cleveland.

Coach Joseph informed the team this morning that QB Brock Osweiler will start on Sunday in Philadelphia. 📰 » https://t.co/oUGXcqQF1U pic.twitter.com/bKyIiuDlS3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 1, 2017

