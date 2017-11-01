Western Montana Jail Closed Because of Lack of Jailers

MISSOULA — The only jail in a western Montana county has closed because of a lack of jailers.

The Missoulian reports the last inmate at the Mineral County jail will be transported Wednesday as county leaders deal with the problem.

Low pay and management issues have been cited as reasons for a recent string of resignations, leaving the county with only two officers to oversee the jail 24 hours a day.

The jail housed 15 prisoners when commissioners decided to shut it down. Seven had been placed there by the state, which pays the sheriff’s office $62.50 per day for each. They’ve been turned back over to the state to relocate.

Of the remaining eight inmates, three were released after promising to appear for all upcoming court appearances. The rest were moved to other counties.

