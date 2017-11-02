Brother Ali Takes the Stage at The Remington

When: Nov. 2. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Where: The Remington Bar in downtown Whitefish.

Tickets: $14 in advance, $20 at the door.

More info: remingtonbar.com

For nearly two decades, Brother Ali has earned critical acclaim for his deeply personal, socially conscious and inspirational brand of hip-hop. Under Rhymesayers Entertainment, the Minneapolis-based MC has unleashed a series of lauded projects, establishing himself as one of the most respected independent voices in music. The latest chapter in that celebrated journey is “All the Beauty in This Whole Life,” a 15-track collection produced by Atmosphere’s Anthony “Ant” Davis.

