Man Sentenced to 100 Years for Construction Site Killing

BILLINGS — A 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for killing a man at a construction site last summer has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports that Raymond Hansen was sentenced on Thursday to 30 more years than his plea agreement called for, but he will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

He will also receive credit for time served, which is roughly one year.

Hansen is accused of shooting 63-year-old Terry Klein in the head. Witnesses say Hansen was not a member of the construction crew, but showed up at the job site acting erratically. They say he climbed onto an excavator that Klein was operating, which is when prosecutors say he shot Klein.

