Angled Parking Not the Answer

Travel down Main Street in Polson and see why most of us avoid using it if possible. Angled vehicles backing out can make a three-block ride last five minutes. Also jaywalking is so much more prevalent. Aversion to that problem is why there are so many vacant buildings on Main Street in Polson. Most of us, whether heading north or south, will approach U.S. Highway 93 via First Street West, which only has parallel parking.

As retirees we enjoy very frequent trips to Kalispell: The Center Mall, Alley Connection, Norm’s News, Ceres Bakery, Asian Buffet, Shopko, etc. Our clothing donations are made to the Samaritan House.

If the proposed alterations to Main Street take place we will be taking a lot fewer trips to Herberger’s and some of our favorite Kalispell restaurants.

Carol and Peter Daniels

Polson

