1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Crash in Central Montana

TOWNSEND — A 37-year-old Billings man died and four people were injured in a head-on crash in central Montana on an icy, snow-covered road.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday, about eight miles (12.8 kilometers) south of Townsend.

The patrol says the Billings man was driving north on Highway 287 when he lost control of a 2010 Toyota Tundra and hit a 2017 Ford F350 in the southbound lane. The Billings man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Record reports that a 43-year-old Bozeman woman, 40-year-old Bozeman woman, 12-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy in the pickup were injured in the crash.

Names of the victims were not immediately released.

