Kalispell to Host Regional Indoor Soccer Tournament

Kalispell is hosting the inaugural Montana Indoor Soccer Championships this spring for teams of teenagers from across the northwestern U.S. and western Canada.

The event is March 2-4 at Flathead County Fairgrounds inside the Trade Center building. The Kalispell Convention & Visitor Bureau is inviting youth teams to participate in the state’s first-ever indoor soccer tournament. The tournament divisions include boys and girls U12, U14, U16 and U19.

“We look forward to welcoming U.S. and Canadian neighbor teams and their families to our beautiful city and spacious venue at the Flathead County Fairgrounds,” said Diane Medler, director of the Kalispell Convention & Visitor Bureau. “The tournament is already shaping up to be an exciting matchup that is sure to promise a healthy dose of regional and international competition.”

The Montana Indoor Soccer Championships are designed to be an opportunity for players to extend their indoor seasons as well as prepare for their spring seasons, and to date teams from across Montana and British Columbia have registered to compete. Coaches are encouraged to register at http://montana.soccer by Wednesday, Nov. 15, to take advantage of a 25 percent early registration discount.

“We are excited to be part of the inaugural Montana Indoor Soccer Championships and the continued effort to strengthen our border sports’ partnership with Montana,” said Trevor Rimmer, a rep director with the Nelson, B.C. Youth Soccer Association.

The indoor tournament will be played on professional turf fields adhering to international futsal regulations — in the comfort of Kalispell’s 45,000-square-foot Trade Center building at the fairgrounds.

“Having indoor turf soccer fields and a conditioned indoor venue gives us a great foundation to host a large annual tournament,” said Nate Evans of the NSC Montana Soccer Club. “We anticipate over 60 teams to compete this year.”

The Montana Indoor Soccer Championships will kick off Friday, March 2, at 4 p.m. and culminate the afternoon of Sunday, March 4, with championship games. All teams are guaranteed a minimum of three games. Games will run on four fields in the arena with an adjacent warm-up/practice tent.

More information and online registration can be found at http://montana.soccer.

