UM Panel Recommends 12 More Programs for Potential Cuts

MISSOULA — A University of Montana panel reviewing school programs has added another dozen to the list of those that could be reduced or eliminated.

The task force voted on 62 programs during a three-hour meeting Saturday in Missoula.

The Missoulian reports that the 12 programs added to the list for possible consolidation or discontinuance include the minors in film studies and Latin American studies, the two-year programs in food service management and paralegal studies, global health and the East Asian studies undergraduate degree.

The panel has three more meetings over the next week to continue ranking the recommendations it will give to the administration as part of a process brought on by enrollment declines that has the university looking to decrease its spending.

