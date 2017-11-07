2017 Election Guide

Voters at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Beacon File Photo

Today is Election Day and voters can cast their ballots in a number of local municipal races.

The polls opened Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m.

For Kalispell voters, the polls are open at the Flathead County Fairgrounds inside the Trade Center building.

In Columbia Falls, voters can cast their ballots at City Hall.

Whitefish is holding a mail-in ballot election and ballots can be returned to City Hall.

Click here for a breakdown of polling locations in Lincoln County.

Here is a guide to this year’s elections:

