2017 Election Guide

Today is Election Day and voters can cast their ballots in a number of local municipal races.
The polls opened Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m.
For Kalispell voters, the polls are open at the Flathead County Fairgrounds inside the Trade Center building.
In Columbia Falls, voters can cast their ballots at City Hall.
Whitefish is holding a mail-in ballot election and ballots can be returned to City Hall.
Click here for a breakdown of polling locations in Lincoln County.
Here is a guide to this year’s elections:
Kalispell Candidates Vie for Council Seats in November Election
Five residents squaring off for two ward seats on city council
Four Candidates Vie for Three Columbia Falls City Council Seats
Columbia Falls mayoral race contested for first time in 16 years
Three Candidates Seek Troy Mayor Position
Four Libby residents running for city council positions
Curtis, Hileman Seek Whitefish Municipal Judge Position
Three Whitefish city council candidates run unopposed
