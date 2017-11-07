2017 Election Results

Voters cast their ballots at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Nov. 7, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Updated: Nov. 8, 12:30 a.m.

Election Day concluded Tuesday with ballots being cast across Flathead County for municipal races.

Here is the latest results from the Flathead County Elections Department:

Kalispell

City Council

Ward 3

Jim Atkinson 214 (32%)

Karlene Osorio-Khor 192 (28.7%)

Kyle Waterman 261 (39%)

Ward 4

Sid Daoud 124 (24%)

Tim Kluesner 387 (75%)

Uncontested Races: Mayor Mark Johnson; Ward 1 City Councilor Sandra Carlson; Ward 2 City Councilor Chad Graham; Municipal Judge Lori Adam

Columbia Falls

Mayor

Donald Barnhart 562 (87%)

John Rallis 75 (11.7%)

City Council (top three voter getters elected)

Stephen Duffy 289 (16.87%)

Jennifer Lovering 466 (27.2%)

Paula Robinson 509 (29.7%)

Michael Shepard 438 (25.5%)

Whitefish

Municipal Court Judge

Kristi Curtis 621 (40%)

William Hileman 842 (54.6%)

Uncontested: City councilors Andy Feury, Melissa Hartman, Ryan Hennen

Troy

Mayor

Dallas Carr 0

Charles Ekstedt 0

Chris Penner 0

Libby

City Council (top three vote getters will be elected)

Gary Armstrong 0

Gary Beach 0

Arlen Magill 0

Kristin Smith 0

Eureka School Bond

Failed

Comments

comments