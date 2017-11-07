2017 Election Results

Updated: Nov. 8, 12:30 a.m.
Election Day concluded Tuesday with ballots being cast across Flathead County for municipal races.
Here is the latest results from the Flathead County Elections Department:
Kalispell
City Council
Ward 3
Jim Atkinson 214 (32%)
Karlene Osorio-Khor 192 (28.7%)
Kyle Waterman 261 (39%)
Ward 4
Sid Daoud 124 (24%)
Tim Kluesner 387 (75%)
Uncontested Races: Mayor Mark Johnson; Ward 1 City Councilor Sandra Carlson; Ward 2 City Councilor Chad Graham; Municipal Judge Lori Adam
Columbia Falls
Mayor
Donald Barnhart 562 (87%)
John Rallis 75 (11.7%)
City Council (top three voter getters elected)
Stephen Duffy 289 (16.87%)
Jennifer Lovering 466 (27.2%)
Paula Robinson 509 (29.7%)
Michael Shepard 438 (25.5%)
Whitefish
Municipal Court Judge
Kristi Curtis 621 (40%)
William Hileman 842 (54.6%)
Uncontested: City councilors Andy Feury, Melissa Hartman, Ryan Hennen
Troy
Mayor
Dallas Carr 0
Charles Ekstedt 0
Chris Penner 0
Libby
City Council (top three vote getters will be elected)
Gary Armstrong 0
Gary Beach 0
Arlen Magill 0
Kristin Smith 0
Eureka School Bond
Failed