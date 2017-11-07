2017 Election Results

News & Features

Election Day concluded Tuesday with ballots being cast across Flathead County for municipal races.

Here is the latest results from the Flathead County Elections Department:

Kalispell

City Council

Ward 3

Jim Atkinson  214 (32%)

Karlene Osorio-Khor    192 (28.7%)

Kyle Waterman    261 (39%)

Ward 4

Sid Daoud    124 (24%)

Tim Kluesner    387 (75%)

Uncontested Races: Mayor Mark Johnson; Ward 1 City Councilor Sandra Carlson; Ward 2 City Councilor Chad Graham; Municipal Judge Lori Adam

Columbia Falls

Mayor

Donald Barnhart    562 (87%)

John Rallis     75 (11.7%)

City Council (top three voter getters elected)

Stephen Duffy     289 (16.87%)

Jennifer Lovering    466 (27.2%)

Paula Robinson     509 (29.7%)

Michael Shepard    438 (25.5%)

Whitefish

Municipal Court Judge

Kristi Curtis    621 (40%)

William Hileman     842 (54.6%)

Uncontested: City councilors Andy Feury, Melissa Hartman, Ryan Hennen

Troy

Mayor

Dallas Carr    0

Charles Ekstedt     0

Chris Penner    0

Libby

City Council (top three vote getters will be elected)

Gary Armstrong     0

Gary Beach      0

Arlen Magill      0

Kristin Smith     0

Eureka School Bond

Failed

