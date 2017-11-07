Bozeman Hunter Shoots, Kills 900-pound Female Grizzly Bear

GREAT FALLS — Montana wildlife officials say a Bozeman hunter shot and killed a female grizzly bear after it charged at them.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the initial investigation by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows the Saturday shooting was in self-defense.

Grizzly Bear Management Specialist Wesley Sarmento says the 900-pound (408-kilogram) female bear began charging after the hunter shot a pheasant outside of Pendroy, a community located 79 miles (127 kilometers) northwest of Great Falls.

According to Sarmento, the bear had initially charged at a dog but later turned its attention to the hunter.

Sarmento says the hunter shot the bear in the chest and face.

Wildlife officers say the female bear had three 10-month-old cubs that have low chances of survival without their mother.

