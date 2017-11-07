Evergreen Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Cops

An Evergreen man has pleaded not guilty to felony assault on a peace officer after allegedly pulling an AR-15-style rifle on a police officer.

Andrew Todd Westfall appeared at an arraignment in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 2 before Judge Robert Allison. He will stand trial in January 2018.

According to court records, law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance on Oct. 14 in Evergreen. When Flathead County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they learned that Westfall had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend. The deputies ordered Westfall to exit his trailer, but when they looked inside they found him allegedly pointing a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle at them. The officers pulled their guns and ordered Westfall to drop the weapon, which he did. Officers discovered that there was a live round in the chamber and the safety was off.

If convicted, Westfall could face up to 10 years in prison.

