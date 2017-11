When: Sunday, Nov. 12, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Elementary School

More info: Contact Lois Lauman at (406) 857-3512

This all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will benefit the making of snowmen along the roadways and in the communities of Lakeside and Somers. The cost is $5 per person and $20 for families. Kids under 6 eat free.

